The Visakhapatnam City Police, on Sunday evening, organised a candle-light rally marking the occasion of International Women’s Day. Led by Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS), the rally was held from the Beach Control Room to the YMCA, on the RK Beach Road.

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner said that about 500 women, including women police officials, mahila mitras, and students, took part in the rally. Marking Women’s Day, Mr Sinha said a special programme shall be organised at AR Grounds in the city. He also said that citizens using the Disha App can avail a discount of 10% on purchases at different malls in Visakhapatnam, on Women’s Day. Speaking about Disha App, he stated that the city police is conducting programmes to raise awareness on the app’s utility to women.

Visakhapatnam Range DIG LKV Ranga Rao (IPS), Rural SP B Krishna Rao (IPS), ADCP Rajini, ACP (Disha) Prem Kajal, ACP (East) Harshita Chandra, ACP (Harbour) S Sirisha, were among those who participated in the candle-light rally.

In an earlier interaction with Yo! Vizag, Mr Sinha stated that the city’s police has been taking several steps to bolster women safety in Visakhapatnam. “Considering the fact that not many women are comfortable approaching a police station to report an issue, the Visakhapatnam City Police set up an all-women team, consisting personnel from the Police Department, Women and Child Welfare Department. Termed Women In Need (WIN), the team has been integrated with the state government’s Disha policing to set up Disha Counselling Centre for Women In Need. Through this initiative, we have created a platform wherein women can approach us, report their problem, and confidentiality shall be maintained. The counselling centre even offers services of professional psychologists and psychiatrists to those looking to share their problems,” the Police Commissioner had said.