The South Central Railways has announced the cancellation and partial cancellation of a number of trains to and from Visakhapatnam due to a traffic block between the Regupalem and Narsipatnam stations. Senior Divisional Manager AK Tripathi announced the same through a press release. A few trains between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada trains have been cancelled while trains to Guntur and Tuni have been partially cancelled.

Trains cancelled-

Train No. 17267, Kakinada-Visakhapatnam Memu Express, will be cancelled from Kakinada leaving on 21 and 22 January 2023.

Train No. 17268, Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Memu Express, will be cancelled from Visakhapatnam leaving on 21 and 22 January 2023.

Trains partially cancelled-

Train No. 17239, Guntur – Visakhapatnam, Simhadri Express, leaving Guntur on 21 and 22 January 2023 will be terminated at Samarlakota. In the return direction, Train No.17240, Visakhapatnam-Guntur, Simhadri Express, will start from Samarlakota instead of Visakhapatnam on 22 and 23 January 2023.

Hence there will be no services of this train between Samarlakota and Visakhapatnam on the above days.

Train No. 12718, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express, leaving Vijayawada on 21 and 22 January 2023 will be terminated at Tuni. In the return direction, train No.12717, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Ratnachal Express, will start from Tuni instead of Visakhapatnam on 21 and 22 January 2023.

Hence there will be no services of this train between Tuni and Visakhapatnam on the above days.

The railway officials have requested the public to note the above trains cancelled to and from Visakhapatnam and make necessary arrangements.

