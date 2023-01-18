On Wednesday, 18 January 2023, GITAM, Deemed to be University, geotagged the trees and shrubs on its Visakhapatnam campus in a bid to raise awareness about the significance of greenery. Initiated by the GITAM School of Architecture, in collaboration with the Center for Advanced Technology Solutions (CATS) and the GITAM Hospitality Department, the project was successfully wrapped up in a span of three months.

Initially, a team collected basic information regarding the trees on the campus and formed a database as a part of this geotagging project. This morning, the 130 tree and plant species were tagged with QR codes containing detailed information such as classification, distribution, flowering, fruiting, and economic importance, along with photographs.

“The central motive behind the geotagging project is to establish a connection between people and plants and enhance their knowledge”, expressed Prof Mohan, Dean of GITAM School of Architecture, on this occasion. Prof Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice-Chancellor of GITAM, Visakhapatnam, also appreciated the School of Architecture for taking the initiative to educate the community on nature.

