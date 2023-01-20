In a tragic incident reported in the city, a father and his two daughters were found dead at their residence in Kancherapalem, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday.

The deceased father has been identified as P Durga Anjaneya Prasad (40), an auto-rickshaw driver who hailed from Eluru. Prasad lost his wife Nagamani back in 2013 due to ill health and was reportedly raising his daughters Bindu (15) and Bhargavi (13) by himself, according to the police.

The police, who learned about the incident, have ascertained that financial problems could be the reason behind the harsh decision. They also added that, with further investigation, they will ascertain if they all died of suicide or if the father killed his daughters and hanged himself. The police found the bodies of the two girls lying on the floor with injuries on their necks, while Prasad was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

In their initial investigation, they learned that Prasad visited his mother who lived in a nearby village on Thursday evening and had tea along with her. His mother enquired if Prasad was doing okay, but she did not get any reply. Prasad, who had been suffering from financial problems, might have resorted to the extreme step of committing suicide, said the Visakhapatnam Police.

Also read: Visakhapatnam: Scrap shop owner nabbed for drug smuggling under waste papers

The Visakhapatnam Police registered a case and further investigation is underway to ascertain if the father and his daughters who were found dead committed suicide or not.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.