The City of Destiny is gradually emerging as a major entertainment hub and destination for several film shootings. Recently, the Chiranjeevi starrer, Waltair Veerayya, was shot with a Vizag backdrop, which also hosted the film’s pre-release event. Following this trend, director Sukumar, who is currently helming the big-budgeted pan- India project, Pushpa: The Rule, is preparing his team for a shoot in Vizag. Actor Allu Arjun landed in Vizag for the same during the late hours of Thursday, 19 January 2023.

The actor landed at the Visakhapatnam Internation Airport last night at around 10 pm, where he received a grand welcome from his admirers. After addressing the crowd at the airport for a short while, he headed to Novotel Varun Beach on RK Beach Road amidst an overjoyed escort of fans.

Further details regarding the shoot location and dates are not known yet. Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to release in December 2023, two years after the first part’s release. The film’s principal filming commenced in early 2022 and director Sukumar wrapped up a significant chunk. Last night in Vizag, Allu Arjun was papped in a rugged look with long hair to shoot for Pushpa: The Rule.

