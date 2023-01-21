Much of the world today is well connected and accessible by some mode of transport or the other. There are, however, places that are untouched and therefore capable of maintaining their natural beauty in the purest form. Beholding the beauty of these places in person can be a highly refreshing change. Since these places are often remote, trekking is the only option to get to them and a wonderful way of getting in touch with nature. India has many such wonderful trekking trails that take you to undisturbed remote destinations.

Here are the best trekking trails in India for the most amazing experiences.

Beas Kund, Himachal Pradesh

This trail takes you right to the source of the River Beas that flows through Manali. The lake out of which the river flows is surrounded by lush green grasslands and three mountains. The trek takes around 5-6 hours from Manali. However, the trek can be done at a slower pace and stretched over two to three days for a more immersive experience. The best time to do the Beas Kund trek is between mid-June and mid-September.

Valley Of Flowers, Uttarakhand

The Valley Of Flowers is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is also known for being one of India’s oldest trekking trails. This trek requires a day of acclimatisation, before commencing., as your body will need time to get used to the change in altitude. It is then followed by three days of trekking at the end of which the view is totally worth the effort. The valley is 10 kilometres long and carpeted with vibrantly coloured flowers. The best time to visit the valley is between the months of July and September.

Dzongri, Sikkim

This is a 5-day trek that takes you along beautiful trails with breathtaking views. As with all high-altitude treks, you will need rest on the second day to get your body acclimatized to the altitude. On this trail, you will see many tall, snow-capped peaks, ancient monasteries, and the beautiful Laxmi Pokhari Lake. The best time to do this trek is between the months of May and August.

Rajmachi, Maharashtra

With views of beautiful and scenic valleys, from the forts of Manaranjan and Shrivardhan, this 5-hour trek is a great option for those looking for a less challenging experience. The forts also offer spectacular views of sunsets and clear night skies. Droves of fireflies can be spotted on these hills just before the monsoon. The best time to trek to these forts is during the months of May and June.

Sandakphu-Phalut, West Bengal

On this trek, you will be able to see four of the tallest mountains in the world. At the top of this trek, you will be able to see the Everest Cluster on your left and the Kanchenjunga Cluster on your right. This trail scales to an altitude of 11,930 feet. It takes 6 days to complete this trek. The best time to do this trek is between the months of May and August.

Chokramudi, Kerala

This peak in Kerala is one of the highest peaks of Munnar. With the stunning views that the mountain offers at its peak, it is no wonder that it has become one of the most popular trekking trails in the country. This trek is about 5 hours in duration but is very rewarding at the same time. The best time to do this trek is between the winter months of December to February.

Wishing you a happy trek!

