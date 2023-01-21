Visakhapatnam, a port city synonymous with a wide variety of seafood, is treating its denizens with exotic marine species and translucent fish, but this time visually. If you are excited at the thought of aquatic creatures in unique shapes, the Underwater Tunnel Exhibition on RK Beach Road is something you cannot afford to miss. Exhibiting an impressively long list of deep-sea life, this expo erected behind the AU Convention Centre has become the talk of the town in a quick span for all the right reasons.

Stretching across four tunnels, this one-of-its-kind expo is dropping jaws with hundreds of fish species displayed in aquariums which resemble an ocean habitat. The Underwater Tunnel Exhibition in Vizag, at a reasonable entry charge, has been attracting large crowds daily. Many were seen capturing the unique creatures in their phone galleries and clicking selfies under the dim-lit tunnels. The fourth tunnel which replicates the Underwater World in Singapore is the major highlight of the expo, giving the visitors the kick of an underwater exploration.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, K Priya, an IT employee, shared her unforgettable experience of touring the tunnel. “Initiatives like these are a great boost to the city’s thriving tourism. The Underwater Tunnel Exhibition is also a reminder to put more effort into the conservation of endangered marine life”, added the 24-year-old from Vizag.

“Having a permanent exhibition of this kind would be a boon”, says Krishna, a visitor at the expo. He expressed his excitement over having a marine life-themed amusement park and feels that it would strengthen Visakhapatnam’s claim as the tourism capital not just of Andhra Pradesh, but of the country.

The Underwater Tunnel Exhibition is open daily to the public from 12 pm to 10 pm. The expo also offers the citizen several amusement rides and shopping stalls.

