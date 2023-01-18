If you are not a movie person, like how most of us spend our weekends tucked inside a rug on the sofa, binging series on OTT platforms, you might have just landed in the right place. A bunch of events are happening over this weekend in Vizag that have caught out attention. Book your tickets now, and enjoy an entertaining weekend with friends and family at these events in Vizag.

From food to theatre, here is the list of events happening in Vizag this weekend.

#1 Millet Food Festival

Novotel Varun Beach and the Bheemili Resort have an ongoing event called the Millet Food Festival happening until this Sunday, 22 January 2023. Marking the season of harvest, the hotel has planned a full-course meal from savoury to dessert made with millets. This festival is also to celebrate 2023 as the Millet Year, as announced by the United Nations. Grab this opportunity to relish wholesome nutritious food in mesmerising flavours, curated by Executive Chef Rahul Bhale.

Please contact the hotel for more details.

#2 Beachside Cliff Hike

Triptan Adventures in Vizag is organising a beachside cliff hike this Sunday, 22 January 2023, from 6 am to 9 am. This is your opportunity to step out of your comfort zones and get adventurous with the gang. The easy trek starts from the beach, leading up to the cliffside view of the ocean, where one can sit and take in the beauty of nature. Book your slots today and get ready with a pair of hiking shoes!

Please contact: +91 9848185878

#3 Vizag Junior Theatre Fest

A fun activity for kids at home, the Lil Lantern is organising a theatre workshop for kids on Saturday, 21 January 2023. Multiple batches of workshops have been announced, for which you can book your tickets now. Let your child explore his/her inner talent in a productive way this weekend.

Please contact: +91 9866628484

#4 DJ Nights

Head to any of the pubs in Vizag over the weekend for some electrifying music, live bands, DJ nights and more accompanied by mouth-watering food. With many new pubs opened up in the city, the best way to kick start the weekend is surely over a couple of drinks and good music. Iron Hill and Somaa host live bands every Friday, book your tables now.

