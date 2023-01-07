As everyone knows, there is much to do in Vizag. With various spots within the city offering a host of experiences and tales that will mesmerize tourists, there is much to witness here. However, there are times when what a tourist wants is something remote and far away from the buzz of the city. This is not an issue, and Vizag has got this covered too. There are several places you can visit that aren’t more than a 5-hour journey away. We’ve gone through a list of pleasant and remote locations you can visit if you want something away from the bustle of the city. Make sure to add these nearest tourist attractions from Vizag to your checklist.

Here is a list of the 6 nearest tourist attractions within 5 hours or less from Vizag.

Deomali

Deomali might be in a totally different state, but with Vizag being so close to Odisha, this mountain peak is totally accessible to any tourists who don’t mind a 5-hour journey. At the end of this journey, you’ll find yourself at the tallest peak in Odisha. This mountain peak has a host of activities for thrill seekers. You can hang gliding, trek through the forests around the peak or climb the peak itself. Deomali is a 164-kilometre journey from Vizag.

Tatipudi Reservoir

If you are someone who enjoys the scenery, this is a place you must visit. Not only is this reservoir essential for Vizag’s drinking water supply, it is also a spectacular place to go to on a cloudy day if you want some spectacular Instagram posts. What can you do here? You can go for a boat ride around the reservoir to take in the beauty that surrounds it. There is a resort on the shore at the other end where you can book a room at if you want to experience an early morning by the shores. Tatipudi is 60-odd kilometres from Vizag and shouldn’t take you more than two and a half hours to get there.

Kothapally Waterfalls

Situated roughly 130 kilometres away from Vizag, these falls should make for a quaint and calming adventure out of the city. Kothapally waterfalls aren’t as well-known as some other waterfalls that are accessible from Vizag. This makes it the perfect spot for tourists looking for places away from crowds. There are strawberry farms around the falls that you can visit. There are also coffee plantations that you can check out as well.

Katiki Waterfalls

This is another waterfall that should be on your list of places around Vizag to visit. Katiki Waterfalls stand 50 feet in height. The falls are simply marvellous to witness in person. There are a variety of things you can do here. There are lovely forests around the falls where you can go trekking. You could also rough it out a bit and camp in the woods for the night to witness some surreal views of the night sky that won’t be obstructed in any way by light pollution. Katiki Waterfalls is less than 100 kilometres from Vizag and should take 3 hours to get there.

Yanam

This beautiful town along the coast has a lot more to it than meets the eye. Yanam is a picturesque town in the south of Kakinada. The town is a part of the Puducherry Union Territory and boasts of rich history and culture. The culture in this town is a unique blend of French and Telugu culture, often referred to as Frelugu. The town has aesthetically appealing buildings and beaches that will be good backdrops for your next Instagram post. Yanam is 184 kilometres away from Vizag and doesn’t take more than 4 hours to get there.

Lambasingi Strawberry Farms

Lambasingi is absolutely stunning and well-known for its misty hills and cool climate. Yes, Lambasingi might be a well-known spot and have quite a few visitors at any given point. But not everyone is sold on the intimate experience of strawberry picking that the farmers offer over there. If you are looking for a weekend getaway from touring Vizag, you would love the strawberry farms at Lambasingi. The journey from Vizag to Lambasingi doesn’t take more than 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Let us know which one of these nearest tourist attractions from Vizag you have already covered.