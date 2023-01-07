Magnum opus RRR makes it to yet another prestigious international awards listing. The SS Rajamouli directorial has been featured on the longlist of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in the Best Film (Non-English) category.

Makers of the movie took to Instagram to share the good news, which wrote, “Very happy to share that RRR is in the longlist of BAFTA Film Awards. Thank you, everyone.” Apart from RRR, All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, has also made it to the BAFTA longlist.

Very happy to share that RRR is in the LONGLIST of #BAFTA FILM AWARDS. ❤️🙌🏻 Thank you everyone. #RRRMovie @BAFTA pic.twitter.com/smU8l7OzF0 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 6, 2023

The Longlist is the initial list of movies that have been selected for nominations for the BAFTA Awards. Members will conduct the nominations from this list for the awards on 19 January 2023, and the award show will be held on 19 February 2023.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR have been actively touring the globe promoting the pan-India magnum opus. The movie has also been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards under two categories – Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song (Natu Natu). The crew will be attending the award show on 11 January 2023 in Los Angeles.

Apart from this, RRR has also made headlines for being shortlisted for the Best Original Song (Natu Natu) for the 95th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars. Nominations for the same will be held on 24 January 2023.

