The National Awards are presented by the Government of India through an organisation called the Directorate of Film Festivals. Since 1973, the organisation has awarded various movies from all industries for their outstanding art. Similarly, several Telugu movies have also received the National Award for the Best Feature Film. If you would like to watch some quality content, here are 6 unmissable National Award-winning Telugu movies of the last decade that are a must-watch for all movie buffs.

#1 Eega

Known for his grandeur and larger-than-life movies, SS Rajamouli is a pan-India director who took Telugu movies to the next level. The same goes for the movie Eega which was released in 2012. The movie made triple its budget at the box office with its superficially believable storyline and the perfect cast. Apart from Nani and Samantha, Kiccha Sudeep deserves a special mention for his negative role in this movie. The story is about how Nani who loves Bindu is killed by a jealous Sudeep who lusts after Bindu. Nani takes reincarnation as a fly and decides to avenge his death. The fly and Bindu team up to make Sudeep’s life a living hell. Watch this movie for its amazing cinematography and graphics. It deserves a place in the must-watch Telugu movies of the decade.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

#2 Pelli Choopulu

Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, this 2016 romance drama received the National Award for the Best Feature Film in the same year. The movie is about an ambitious girl and a careless guy who meet each other through a marriage proposal and change their life altogether. The cast of the movie includes Vijay Devarakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Anish Kuruvilla in prominent roles. This cute love story changes the age-old perspectives and hence becomes a must-watch for this week.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

#3 Ghazi

Tracking the real events that took place in 1971, the movie shows how the Indian Naval Submarine S21 intercepts a Pakistani Submarine PNS Ghazi who secretively is on a mission to destroy INS Vikrant. Director Sankalp Reddy beautifully captured how the Indian Navy thwarts the Pakistani mission. The cast of the movie includes Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Mahanati

Based on the life of the late South Indian actress Savitri, this Telugu movie deserves every award. From picturisation to casting, it is the definition of perfection. A special mention is much desired for the lead actress Keerthy Suresh who pulled off the role of the late actress with perfection. The movie shows the rise and fall of Savitri in the film industry and how alcohol took her life. Watch the movie to know the actress beyond just her contribution to the movies. The cast of the movie directed by Nag Ashwin also includes Dulquer Salman, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Devarakonda and others.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Jersey

The 2019 Telugu sports drama is directed by Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri. Starring Naani, Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra and others in prominent roles, this is yet another National Award movie that is worth a watch. The movie tells a touching story of Arjun, a talented cricket who failed to make it to the Indian Team. Driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team, and to fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift, he decided to return to cricket in his late thirties. This box office hit was recently remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Add this emotional rollercoaster movie to your list of must-watch Telugu movies list.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

#6 Colour Photo

The latest to receive the title of Best Feature Film at the 2020 National Awards, Colour Photo is directed by Sandeep Raj. Starring Chandini Chowdary, Suhas, Divya Sripada and others in prominent roles, the movie is a heart-wrenching love story that will stay with you. The movie is about Jayakrishna and Deepthi, two engineering students who fall in love with each other. With Deepthi’s brother against their relationship, the two face several problems.

OTT Platform: Aha

