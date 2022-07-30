If you are a fan of travelling to the world unknown and imagining that there is more to what we as humans know, you are sure to enjoy these Telugu fantasy movies. From the OG to the latest, we have picked 5 movies we think have mastered the genre in Telugu. Directors of these movies seem to have gone all in with their creativity which makes these movies a masterpiece. Add these Telugu fantasy movies to your must-watch list for this weekend.

Here is a list of 5 Telugu fantasy movies you must watch

#1 Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

The OG movie of the fantasy genre in Telugu, this movie is a must-watch. The 1990 movie was directed by K Raghavendra Rao and stars Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi in lead roles. Sridevi plays the role of the daughter of Lord Indra who descends to Earth to retrieve what belongs to her. Watch how a goddess falls in love with a human who is the caretaker of four orphans. The movie put the audience in shock with its music and cinematography back in the day. Just like a dream come true Sridevi will mesmerise you with her performance.

#2 Yamadonga

This action fantasy is directed by the RRR fame SS Rajamouli which also marked his third collaboration with the lead actor Jr. NTR. The film is a visual treat for all those who enjoy fantasy movies. Shot back in 2007, the movie is about how an orphaned thief dies while kidnaping a wealthy heiress and comes back to life to save her. The entire sequence shot with Yama is what makes the movie a highlight. Watch how the god of hell and a human being fight an election and much more. The cast also includes Priyamani, Mohan Babu, and Mamta Mohandas in prominent roles.

#3 Arundhati

Considered one of the best dark fantasy movies in Telugu, it was directed by the late Kodi Ramakrishna. Anushka Shetty plays the lead role for which she received a lot of appreciation. The actress played a huge role in the movie’s success and is one of the reasons why we consider it a must-watch. The story is about Arundhati who is a look-alike of her great-grandmother Jejamma. When she visits her native, she takes upon Jejamma’s battles and fights a black magician who wants to kill her. The cast of the movie also includes Sonu Sood, Manorama and others in prominent roles.

#4 Eega

Yet another SS Rajamouli movie that is a must-watch fantasy Telugu movie is Eega which was released back in 2012. The movie made triple its budget at the box office with its superficially believable storyline and the perfect cast. Apart from Nani and Samantha, Kiccha Sudeep deserves a special mention for his negative role in this movie. The story is about how Nani who loves Bindu is killed by a jealous Sudeep who lusts after Bindu. Nani takes reincarnation as a fly and decides to avenge his death. The fly and Bindu team up to make Sudeep’s life a living hell. Watch this movie for its amazing cinematography and graphics.

#5 Oh! Baby

Oh! Baby which was released in 2019 is the most recent fantasy movie we think is a must-watch. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the cast of the movie includes Samantha, Lakshmi, and Naga Shaurya in lead roles. Samantha’s performance as a 70-year-old woman who becomes a 24-year-old in this movie received a lot of appreciation. The story is about how an old woman who is unhappy with her life accuses God of her problems. She miraculously turns into a 24-year-old when she gets a picture of hers clicked at a studio. Watch how she lives life young and ultimately gets back to being her old self.

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram which of these fantasy Telugu movies have you liked the most.