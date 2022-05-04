Having a blue day? The only solution to any kind of stress is travelling to a parallel world through movies, and the best choice has to be the genre of fantasy. With a shortlist of movies on Amazon Prime Video, take a fantasy holiday from the real world and join these characters as they explore their worlds. Here is a list of the best fantasy movies on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video you could watch to escape reality.

Scroll down for the best fantasy movies on Amazon Prime Video.

#1 Aquaman

Starring Jason Momoa, the story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur who is born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. The adventure fantasy movie on Amazon Prime Video is the best way to escape reality. Experience life underwater with the marine creatures as Arthur retrieves the legendary Trident of Atlan and protects the water world. The movie is directed by James Wan.

#2 The Cobbler

A comedy-fantasy directed by Tom McCarthy, this movie stars Adam Sandler in the lead role. The story is about a cobbler who is bored with his everyday life. He stumbles upon a magical heirloom that lets him become other people and look at the world in a different way. The inspiring story of life is worth a watch on a day you feel blue. It is a must-watch for every Sandler fan.

#3 Cinderella

There are many movies made on this classic fantasy fairy tale. The one on Amazon Prime Video which was released in 2021, has a modern new-age age touch to it. With a bold take, the all-star cast of the movie includes Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel and others. Directed by Kay Cannon, Cinderella in this movie receives magical helo from her Fab G to realise her dreams of becoming a designer.

#4 The Legend of Tarzan

The story of a man who is acclimated to life in London is called back to his homeland the jungle to investigate the activities in a mining camp when he reveals his true form of Tarzan. A different take on yet another classic childhood fantasy, the movie is a good way to escape the real world. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, watch the movie for some adventures fun.

#5 Kong: The Skull Island

If you haven’t watched the King Kong franchise, you are missing out on one of the best fantasies ever made. Kong: The Skull Island is a reboot of the franchise which stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L Jackson, John Ortiz, and others in prominent roles. The story is about how a group of people who reach Skull island to map it are attacked by Kong, the native of that island. The movie is directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

#6 Ted

The franchise has two parts, which are both worth watching. The first part which is available on Amazon Prime Video is about how the wish of the protagonist John comes true. When he asks for a Christmas present, his teddy bear Ted comes to life, but this ruins his relationship with his girlfriend. Watch the comedy fantasy for a change of mood.

#7 Snow White & The Huntsman

All of us were read the story of Snow White as a child. The childhood classic takes an interesting turn in this movie. Keeping the baseline the same, the tale gets an action-adventure touch. The movie directed by Rupert Sanders stars Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Stewart, and Charlize Theron in the lead roles. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video for a recap of the legendary tale.

#8 Moonshot

A romantic fantasy comedy with sci-fi twists is directed by Christopher Winterbauer. Two different college-going students end up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle in order to be united with their significant others. The feel-good story stars Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Emily Rudd, and Mason Gooding in lead roles.

Let us know which fantasy movie on Amazon Prime Video is your go-to on a gloomy day in the comments below.