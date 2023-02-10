In yet another incident of flights leaving behind passengers and their luggage, Indigo Airlines, on 9 February 2023, left behind the luggage of 37 passengers of a flight travelling to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad.

The passengers travelled to the final destination to find their luggage missing. This incident reportedly created major inconvenience. Indigo airlines issued an official statement expressing their regret and also took full responsibility for the safety of the missing luggage. The statement also said that the luggage will be delivered at the earliest to their homes.

An error by the Indigo Airlines staff left the passengers waiting for several hours at the Visakhapatnam Airport before being informed about the luggage left behind in Hyderabad. In their apology statement, the airlines stated that special arrangements were being made to deliver the missing luggage from the Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad flight personally to the passengers’ homes.

It may be recalled that Scoot Airlines recently took off ahead of schedule from Amritsar to Singapore, leaving behind 35 passengers. The airline, which was scheduled to take off at 7:55 pm, took off 5 hours early. A similar incident occurred in Bengaluru in which a GoFirst flight left for Delhi without 55 passengers, who were stranded in a shuttle bus.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.