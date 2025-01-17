If you’re looking for a break from endless scrolling on social media, we’ve got you covered. From gripping thrillers to feel-good dramas, this lineup of new OTT releases this week has something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into these exciting new releases streaming on your favorite platforms. Here’s a curated list that promises to make your weekend binge-worthy:

1. Viduthalai Part 2

An unassuming school teacher faces extreme circumstances, forcing him to take up arms and lead a fiery rebellion against oppression, becoming an unlikely leader.

OTT Platform : ZEE5

: ZEE5 Streaming on: 17 January 2025

2. Speak No Evil

A dream holiday turns into a living nightmare when an American couple and their daughter spend the weekend at a British family’s idyllic country estate.

OTT Platform : JioCinema

: JioCinema Streaming on: 17 January 2025

3. Paatal Lok Season 2

Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in the second season of this gritty crime thriller. This time, the investigation leads him to Nagaland after a minister from there is murdered in Delhi, unveiling a web of murder and a drug syndicate. With the stakes higher than ever, this season is bound to be a nail-biter.

OTT Platform : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Streaming on: 17 January 2025

4. Rifle Club

A historic rifle club in the Western Ghats becomes the center of a fight for survival when a dangerous arms dealer and his gang come seeking revenge. The club’s members, skilled hunters with a shared passion, work together to protect their lives and their legacy.

OTT Platform : Netflix

: Netflix Streaming on: 16 January 2025

5. Back in Action

Emily and Matt, former CIA agents turned parents, are thrust back into their dangerous past when their cover is blown. Directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Baywatch), this thrilling espionage drama promises high-octane action and family dynamics.

OTT Platform : Disney+ Hotstar

: Disney+ Hotstar Streaming on: 17 January 2025

6. XO, Kitty Season 2

Kitty is back, and the drama at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) is more exciting than ever! The second season dives deeper into Kitty’s high school adventures, love dilemmas, and the challenges of finding her place in a new world.

OTT Platform : Netflix

: Netflix Release Date: 16 January 2025

7. Pani

A couple’s peaceful life is upended when two youngsters with criminal tendencies intrude, dragging them into the gritty underworld of Thrissur. The story is a poignant tale of vengeance intertwined with mobster chaos.

OTT Platform : SonyLiv

: SonyLiv Release Date: 16 January 2025

8. I Am Kathalan

What starts as a young man’s desperate attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend turns into a whirlwind of revenge. College student Vishnu hacks into the security system of his ex’s father’s company, but things spiral dangerously, putting everything he values at risk.

OTT Platform : Manorama Max

: Manorama Max Release Date: 17 January 2025

With such exciting new OTT releases this week, there’s no reason to waste your weekend scrolling through reels. Pick your favorite title and settle in for an entertainment-packed marathon this weekend!

