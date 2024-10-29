People of all sections are being benefited during the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Union Minister of State for Home affairs Bandi Sanjay.

Participating in the Rozgar Mela held in Visakhapatnam on 29 October, Bandi Sanjay said providing opportunities to over 10 lakh youth in different sectors in mission mode was the top priority of the central government.

Showering praises on Modi, the Minister said that because of the able administration of the Prime Minister the country scaled to the 5th place in financial growth and by 2028, it would reach the third place, he observed.

With regard to Andhra Pradesh, he said the Centre was extending all support for the development of the State.

The Union Minister handed over appointment letters to 110 youths at the mela which was virtually inaugurated by Narendra Modi.

It was a welcome development that youth in lakhs are becoming partners in the central government through Rozgar Mela, said Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, at the event held in Visakhapatnam.

Over 51,000 candidates received appointment letters in the country as a part of the programme.

Telugu Desam MP Sribharat and others were also present.

