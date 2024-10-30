The District Consumer Commission has ordered South Central Railways (SCR) to pay Rs 25,000 in compensation for causing physical and mental distress to a few Visakhapatnam passengers due to inadequate facilities, including a lack of water and air conditioning in the toilets. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Visakhapatnam, emphasized that since the railways charge fares promising a safe and comfortable journey, they are obligated to provide basic amenities such as water in the toilets, functioning air conditioning, and a hygienic environment. Failure to do so constitutes a deficiency in service.

V Murthy (55), a resident of Vizag, had reserved four 3AC tickets on the Tirumala Express from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam for a comfortable trip. Initially assigned berths in the B-7 coach, he later received a message from the railway informing him that the family’s accommodation had been changed to 3E. On June 5, 2023, Murthy and his family boarded the train at Tirupati, only to experience discomfort due to the lack of water, air conditioning, and an overall unhygienic atmosphere in the coach’s toilets.

Murthy lodged a complaint with the railway office at Duvvada, but no action was taken. He claimed that these issues persisted throughout the journey. SCR, in its defence, argued that the allegations were false and aimed at exploiting the public exchequer, noting that the family had reached their destination without further incident. However, the commission pointed out that SCR’s own admission confirmed that the issue was caused by an air-lock, obstructing the water flow, which was a technical problem that should have been addressed before the train’s departure.

Given the circumstances, the commission ruled that the SCR had failed to ensure basic amenities. The Railways have been directed to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to the Visakhapatnam passengers for the inconvenience, along with an additional Rs 5,000 for legal costs.

