All is set for the supply of LPG cylinders free of cost to all the eligible in Andhra Pradesh from Diwali. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the scheme at Sompeta in Srikakulam district on November 1.

The free gas cylinder scheme is a part of the ‘Super Six guarantees’ promised during TDP’s election campaign in AP. Under the scheme, three gas cylinders will be supplied to eligible families annually free of cost. The scheme will cost the government exchequer a whopping Rs 2,684 crore.

The Chief Minister handed over a cheque for Rs 894 to the representatives of the gas companies at the Secretariat on 30 October.

Bookings for the first batch of cylinders, under the free gas cylinder scheme, began all over the AP on October 29 and distribution for the registered customers will commence on 31 October.

Bookings will continue till 31 October. Customers have to pay the total amount after the delivery of the cylinder. The amount will be credited to the account of the consumers within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, officials in Srikakulam district are making arrangements for the visit of Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister is likely to visit Visakhapatnam on November 2. According to District Collector M N Harendra Prasad, the Chief Minister will review the progress achieved in the last 100 days. The Collector has directed the officials to make reports ready on the works taken up in the district.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu