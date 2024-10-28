With Diwali around the corner, there’s no better way to celebrate than by lighting up your home with diyas and indulging in a whole lot of sweets. To make this season even brighter, small business owners from Visakhapatnam have crafted unique Diwali hampers, packed with goodies, love, and blessings that you can gift your loved ones! If you’re looking for one of these special hampers, check out these accounts on Instagram:

1. Chocozia

Chocozia’s Meetha Shagun hamper is filled with sweet treats to elevate your Diwali celebrations. This hamper, filled with Masala Milk Tea Cake, Double Chocolate Cookies, Red Velvet Cookies, Coconut Laddoos, and Motichoor Laddoos comes wrapped in cute floral decor. If that doesn’t satisfy your sweet cravings, then check out their other Meetha Milan and Swaad hampers as well.

2. Brownie & Coo.

Brownie & Coo., a home bakery, is bringing three Diwali hampers your way. What is in the package? Dry fruit Barfi, Gulkad Truffles, Coconut Stuffed Dates, Nankhatai, Peri Peri Dry Fruits and much more. These beautifully curated hampers are not just sweet to taste but also add colour and excitement to your celebrations.

3. Avagg

Celebrate Diwali with a hamper from Avagg, filled with lights and sweets! Avagg is offering hampers featuring gleaming candles, dry fruits, and chocolate truffles. Their beautiful Shubh Labh hanging will add an extra flair to your home decor. So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab your hamper now!

4. The Sugarlush

Who said you can’t gift awesomeness in a box? The Sugar Lush’s gorgeous Diwali PATAKA hamper includes Special Laddu Candles, a Vanilla Almond Tea Cake, a Peri Peri Makhana Jar, and a Vanilla Lotus Candle Jar that will infuse fragrance into your celebrations. Don’t forget to check their Mithas hamper for a gift filled with sweet goodness.

5. Chocoliks Emporium

Looking for affordable Diwali hampers in Visakhapatnam? Look no further, Chocoliks has got you covered. Their cute little hamper starts at Rs 6/- per every chocolatey piece. You can also customize your gift box with cupcakes, cookies, and chocolates of your choice.

These thoughtfully curated hampers not only add a delightful touch to your celebrations but also spread love and blessings to your loved ones. So, light up your home, indulge in delicious treats, and make this Diwali memorable with the unique offerings from these amazing small businesses in Visakhapatnam. Happy Diwali!

