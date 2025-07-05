Located amid lush greenery near Sabbavaram in Visakhapatnam district, a Sri Chakra-shaped temple offers a right ambience for the spiritual activity. The Devipuram temple, built in 1994, is a rare one of its kind with a slew of significant features. As many as 108 goddesses were installed in the temple where only women priests perform different kinds of ‘pujas’.

A 50-minute drive from Visakhapatnam, the temple, dedicated to Sahasrakshi, draws crowds during special days. The vast premises have a number of temples like Sri Yantrameru Nilayam, Kamakhya Guru Peetham, Dattatreya Guru Peetham, and Shivalayam. At Shivalayam, over 1,000 devotees can offer prayers simultaneously as 1,008 small lingas were installed on the premises which offers delight to devotees.

The temple saw a buzz of activity for nine days from June 26 to July 4 as Sri Varahi Navarathri was celebrated with all religious fervor. Devotees from different parts visited the temple to worship the goddess known for her ability to provide strength to devotees to overcome obstacles and get rid of negative energies.

A brainchild of Prahlada Sastry of Visakhapatnam, the temple also provides ‘nitya annadanam‘ to visitors. A school was also set up on the premises with an aim to spread spiritual awakening.

A former nuclear scientist of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Prahlada Sastry had quit his job and had embraced spirituality. Said to be influenced by divine power, Sastry had taken up construction of the temple after establishing Sri Vidya Trust in 1982. Though stone was laid for the temple in 1984, it took long for its completion. He had realised his dream with the support of friends and well-wishers and the temple was opened to public in 1994.

For spiritual seekers, the Sri Chakra-shaped temple is the best choice to spend to a couple of hours.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu