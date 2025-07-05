In a push towards urban development and affordable housing, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has greenlit several high-impact projects, including the construction of several 50-floor residential towers in Madhurawada and the State’s first international-standard skateboard park.

The approvals came during a key VMRDA meeting on 4 July 2025 chaired by M V Pranav Gopal, with Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Suresh Kumar and VMRDA Commissioner K S Viswanathan also in attendance.

Here is a list of major developments in Visakhapatnam announced by VMRDA:

1. Six residential towers in Madhurawada

Among the most ambitious of the sanctioned projects in Visakhapatnam is a set of six 50-floor residential towers to be built on a 4.07-acre plot at Survey No 331/1 in Madhurawada. These will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) or Joint Venture model. The towers will feature a mix of 3BHK and 4BHK flats, including 4BHK duplex apartments, all equipped with premium amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, pool deck, cycling and jogging tracks, and dedicated play areas for children.

This project marks one of the tallest residential developments proposed in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to redefine urban living in Vizag’s upcoming real estate hub.

2. Affordable Housing for Middle-Class Families

Keeping affordability in focus, VMRDA also approved multi-storey housing projects targeting middle-income families. These apartment complexes, offering 2BHK, 2.5BHK, and 3BHK units, will be constructed in Midhilapuri Colony, Marikavalasa, Veeragunta, and other strategically located VMRDA-owned lands. These, too, will follow the PPP model, helping to bridge the gap between demand and accessible housing in a rapidly growing city.

3. AP’s First International Skateboard Park to be established in Visakhapatnam:

Taking a major step in promoting youth recreation and sports tourism, VMRDA has sanctioned the development of the State’s first international-standard skateboard park. The Rs 2.5 crore facility will be constructed adjacent to the existing skating rink at VMRDA Park on Beach Road and is expected to host the 63rd National Roller Skating Championships, placing Visakhapatnam on the national map for roller sports infrastructure.

4. New Green Spaces and Infrastructure Upgrades

Adding to the city’s green cover, a 5.68-acre public park has been approved at Survey No 608/1P in Kotturu village, Anakapalli district, with a proposed budget of Rs 5.35 crore. This initiative aligns with VMRDA’s long-term vision for sustainable urban planning and improved quality of life.

Additionally, administrative clearance was granted for the much-needed road development project connecting Vepagunta to Pinagadi, in collaboration with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

These are the major developments in Visakhapatnam announced by the VMRDA during their meeting on 4 July, and once executed, these projects will be a big boost to the city’s pre-existing position as a metropolitan.

