With a view to accommodating more passengers and bringing down the waitlist, coaches of the Vande Bharat train operating between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, have been increased from 16 to 20.

Currently, the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam (20702) and Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (20708) trains have an AC Chair Car composition of 14 seats. This has been increased to 18 seats. The two Executive chair cars, however, remain unchanged.

This new addition comes into effect from July 5, 2025.

The Vande Bharat train operating departs at 2.30 pm at Visakhapatnam railway station and reaches Secunderabad at 11 pm, according to a press note issued by the South Central Railway.

With this on one hand, the Visakhapatnam Railway Station is undergoing a massive development, with many major upgrades. Among the works, the current platform count from eight will be increased to fourteen. Sources indicate that out of the six new platforms, two platforms are specifically designed as terminal platforms for Vande Bharat. A coach maintenance depot dedicated to Vande Bharat will be set up in Visakhapatnam for new operations to take place.

The redevelopment would include the installation of 36 lifts, 24 escalators, ramps for persons with disabilities, and a 108-meter-long air concourse that will seamlessly link all platforms to the main building, ensuring ease of movement and better accessibility for travelers.

