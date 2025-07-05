The rush of emotions we feel while watching a great film in theatres is beyond what words can capture. But life happens, and sometimes, we miss a few gems. Now, thanks to passionate fans and nostalgic waves, a set of iconic movies is returning to the big screen. If you’re someone who loves throwing paper shreds in the air, yelling punchlines, or simply soaking in the magic of cinema, these movie re-releases in Vizag are worth keeping an eye out for.

1. Husharu

Date of re-release: 4th July

One of the most popular youth dramas of its time, Husharu follows four carefree engineering friends as they navigate love, heartbreak, career pressures, and life after college. Known for its humour and relatability, it’s a film that captures the chaos of early adulthood with charm and honesty.

2. Kumari 21F

Date of re-release: 10th July

Bold, emotionally intense, and sharply written, Kumari 21F explores the turbulent relationship between a possessive young man and a free-spirited woman who refuses to be judged by her past. With themes of trust, gender dynamics, and emotional insecurity, it remains a standout film for today’s youth.

3. Mirapakai

Date of re-release: 11th July

One of the most comedic and entertaining actors, Ravi Teja, plays a witty undercover cop juggling a dangerous mission and a chaotic love life. Full of energy, punchlines, and jokes, this commercial blockbuster is returning to the big screen to entertain us once again.

4. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Date re-release: 5th to 11th July

Originally released in 2016, the movie traces the life of a ticket collector who became India’s most celebrated cricket captain. This emotional sports drama is now hitting the theatres this month as a tribute to celebrate MS Dhoni’s 43rd birthday.

5. Ye Maaya Chesave

Date of release: 18th July

The debut film of the once iconic couple, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, Ye Maaya Chesave is a tender and poetic romance between a hesitant filmmaker and a strong-willed woman of a different faith. Set against soulful music and stunning visuals, this one still tugs at heartstrings 15 years later.

6. Veedokkade

Date of re-release: 19th July

A stylish action thriller, Veedokkade stars Suriya as a diamond smuggler entangled in a web of international crime. With gripping stunts, emotional undertones, and Suriya’s commanding screen presence, the film returns to thrill fans once again.

This is the list of movie re-releases this month, a mix of cult classics and cinematic bangers making their way back to the big screen. So grab your friends, book those tickets, and let the nostalgia flow.

Also read: 6 latest OTT releases this week that should be on your watchlist!