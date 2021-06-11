Though Vizag has seen a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, there is still scope for a further drop. Reporting around 500 cases in a day, officials have noted that the lockdown since the last few weeks has resulted in a decline but the active number of cases is still high. Also, the relaxation time has been extended till 2 PM in the state, due to which people are wandering on the roads till afternoon. Highways and busy junctions of the city are witnessing heavy traffic in the morning hours.

According to data released by the state government, out of all the cases recorded during the second wave in Vizag, 33% of them were registered in rural areas whereas 67% in urban areas. The officials have urged the citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to stay safe, like staying indoors and wearing a mask when going out. It may be recalled that the number of cases reported was earlier at 2,000 when the lockdown began and then, around 1,000 after lockdown and once the lockdown was extended, the number dropped below 1,000. Now, since the last few days, the daily number of cases has dropped to 500. However, with the extension of lockdown till 20 June 2021, officials are making efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve and bring the number of cases to zero.

According to Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand, the positive rate in the city has decreased by 7 percent and the officials aim to bring it down to 5 percent with the continuation of lockdown. The next phase of the fever survey to identify Covid-19 cases will also be conducted soon. On Monday, the Collector had asked the medical officers to accelerate the vaccination programme.

Vizag reported a total number of 500 positive cases on Friday, taking the total to 1,44,297. There are a total of 6,409 active cases currently in the district. The total recovered cases so far are 1,36,884.