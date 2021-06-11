College days are the most remarkable and lovable period in anyone’s life. No doubt all school-goers dream of experiencing college life and once that period has passed, we all reminisce those glory days. On one hand, when you have elderly people telling you it’s important to study, on the other hand, the young mind does its own, only to realize a day before the date of the exam. From bunking classes to chatting with friends in college canteens, there’s more to college life than just books. And that is why our college days make for excellent cinema as well. There’s a long list of Telugu movies that encompass college life- the highs and lows, the special moments.

Watch these 10 Telugu movies, reminisce about your college life by going through your old pictures, maybe call up your mates and miss those days that will never come back.

#1. Happy Days

Colleges and groups go together. Happy Days is a 2007 musical coming-of-age film written, directed, and produced by Sekhar Kammula. It’s about eight youngsters in college who form an unbreakable friendship after going through various struggles. The film was a breakthrough for many budding actors like Nikhil Siddharth and was a recipient of various awards. The film won six Filmfare Awards and three Nandi Awards.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2. Kotha Bangaru Lokam

Kotha Bangaru Lokam, which translates to a new golden world, truly describes the essence of the golden period in one’s life, college days. The film revolves around two classmates falling in love. Love being a blind man’s game, Balu coming from a humble background falls in love with Swapna a rich business tycoon’s daughter. This Dil Raju’s production received two Nandi Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

Where to watch: Sony Liv

#3. Pilla Zamindar

What happens when a spoilt and pampered child goes to college to only finish his education? Praveen (Nani) the grandson of a rich landlord sets out to complete his education. The primary aim for completing his education is to inherit his grandfather’s wealth. Watch the film to learn invaluable lessons Praveen gains during his college days.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4. Kerintha

While every batch in college has a unique story to tell, Kerintha is a coming-of-age film revolving around 4 college-going students. Kerintha is a romantic comedy film directed by Sai Kiran Adivi. With the motivation to follow a passion and create a path for themselves, the film depicts college students from different backgrounds and gives the best of both worlds.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#5. 100% Love

Ever had plans of being a college topper? 100% love will only drive that desire deeper into you. Balu (Naga Chaitanya) is a perfect man with an irreplaceable desire to be the topper. In utter dismay, Balu doesn’t realize that competition is in his own house. Balu and Mahalakshmi fall for each other but go their separate ways due to ego clashes. Years later, when their grandmother falls ill, they are forced to confront each other.

Where to watch: YouTube

#6. Sontham

For an experience of the 2002’s college days, Sontham a romantic comedy film is a must-watch. In the era without phones and instant messages, expressing love had its own share of troubles. The plot revolves around two childhood friends who fall in love with each other with the two not able to express it out to each other. The film takes a twist when one of them gets engaged. Watch Sontham to know the underlying suspense.

Where to watch: YouTube

#7. Golconda High School

In Golconda High School, a battle between two schools inspires and earmarks a cricket tournament. The Telugu film, that stars Sumanth and Swati Reddy, was one of its kind and a pioneer in its genre. The Golconda school is put in danger of losing its playground as its administrators have a different plan for it. With the only option being to win the match to keep the land, the film delivers a thrilling plot. The film received the highest ever TRP rating when it was telecasted.

Where to watch: Zee5

#8. Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy is the story of a brilliant young medical student with anger management problems. While the film was well appreciated and revered as a box office success, a path breaker, and a trendsetter, it had its fair share of controversy, with the Censor Board as well as the audiences. This humble budget film had a worldwide release. Portrayed by Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Reddy became one of the most popular characters among the Telugu youth. The Telugu original film was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. It’s one of the most successful Telugu movies and one that every college student should watch once in their life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#9. Kushi

Kushi is yet another chorded love story of the ’2000s. The film drives home the hindrances of misjudgment and misbelief amongst friends. The film portrays the brotherly love the friends have for each other. The Telugu version of this romantic comedy stars Pawan Kalyan and was a major success at the box office. The film gets to the point when the friends get together due to uncontrollable circumstances.

Where to watch: Voot

#10. Kirrak Party

Kirrak Party is a 2018 campus romantic comedy and a remake of the Kannada film Kirik Party. This Nikhil starrer is the story of college-goers and their lives in college. A common narrative of a bunch of college-going friends is followed in the beginning. A series of events brings together an empathic climax to the story. Watch the film to know what change took place.

Where to watch: MXPlayer, JioCinema