Telugu cinema has been a powerhouse of some classic movies. Tollywood has always been a source of inspiration for Bollywood movies. Most of the Telugu original remakes have become a Bollywood classic. The different varieties of stories and fresh scripts presented to the audience have been vastly celebrated, equally by the critics as well as the Telugu speaking audience. With the dawn of OTT platforms, a language hardly seems to be a barrier. It has opened the doors for the audience to witness the original movies, which earlier went unheard of. Projects that present soulful and realistic stories are now the new niche. And these top rated Telugu movies are now gaining the recognition they deserve on OTT platforms.

In this article, Yo! Vizag lists down the top 10 highest IMDb rated Telugu movies, that have released in recent years. We start chronologically from the highest first.

#1 Care Of Kancharapalem

IMDb rating – 9

Set in Vizag’s district Kancharapalem, the independent Telugu film premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival. The 2018 movie, directed by Venkatesh Maha, won several awards at international film festivals. The soulful story revolves around three love stories, featuring couples from different generations. The climax of the movie brings in the actual beauty of the story.

Where To Watch – Netflix, Jio Cinema

#2 Jersey

IMDb rating- 8.6

Jersey is a 2019 Telugu movie starring Nani. The natural aura with which the movie narrates the story resonates with a common man’s plight. What makes the story more attractive, is the reality that it speaks “success is not for all.” No matter how hardworking you are, how talented you are, in the long run, you need to be at peace with your fate. The beautiful portrayal of the father-son relationship is something to look forward to.

Where To Watch – Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5

#3 Mahanati

IMDb rating- 8.5

Mahanati is a biographical drama movie, based on the life of Savitri, played by Keerthi Suresh. Written and directed by Nag Aswin, the movie stars an ensemble cast including Vijay Devarakonda, Samantha Akkineni, Prakash Raj, and Dulquer Salmaan. Keerthi Suresh even won a National Film Award in 2018, for her performance in the movie. It narrates the story of Savitri from a third man’s perspective. Mahanati was screened at the International Film Festival of India, Shanghai International Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#4 Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

IMDb rating- 8.5

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is a clever ‘ fictional story inspired by true events. The movie marks the debut of Naveen Polishetty, who even co-wrote the movie. Before releasing in India, the movie premiered in America, where it received standing ovations from the audience at the end. The 2019 hilarious comedy thriller, comes in with a chilling storyline. Being one of the top rated Telugu movies on OTT platforms, it’s a must-watch.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#5 Mathu Vadalara

IMDb rating – 8.3

Mathu Vadalra is a one of its kind movie. It deals with the taboo subject of drugs. A delivery man visits his customer, as regular, but fate has something else for him. The comedy-drama/ thriller is filled with action and colours. The climax of the movie presents a fresh and mind-bending sequence. Mathu Vadalra is a 2019 movie that also marks the debut of director Ritesh Rana.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#6 Cinema Bandi

IMDb rating- 8.1

The 2021 Raj and DK produced, Telugu independent movie is surely a masterpiece. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the movie presents an honest story on the dream of filmmaking. A dream which every movie enthusiast wishes for. But only the hard work and dedication would lead you there. One of the top rated Telugu movies on OTT platforms in 2021, Cinema Bandi is one movie you shouldn’t miss.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#7 Brochevarevarura

IMDb rating- 8.0

Brochevarevarura is a 2019 rom-com yet a thriller. Starring Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi Pullikonda in the leads. The movie is a hysterical and entertaining ride. The dialogues of the movie make it an integral part of the cult classics in pop culture. Writer-director Vivek Athreya forms a brilliant plot for two different stories that intertwine in the climax, only for the greater good.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#8 Vakeel Saab

IMDb rating- 7.9

The 2021 movie marks the return of Power Star Pawan Kalyan, to the big screen. Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of 2016 Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas and Shruthi Hassan in the leads. The subject that the movie plot is based on, makes it a must-watch for everyone. Despite being a remake, Vakeel Saab presents a fresh take on the story.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#9 Mail

IMDb rating 7.7

Priyadarshi Pullikonda starrer Mail, is a 2021 movie, set in a rural backdrop. The story revolves around a student, average in studies, but has a passion to learn computer operating. His dreams might seem small, for he lives in a country of technological advancements. But the village that he dwells in is not even remotely aware of a computer. Harshit Malgireddy, the lead, plays out an honest and incredible performance in the movie.

Where To Watch – Aha

#10 Jathi Ratnalu

IMDb rating- 7.6

Praises seem to be unending for the 2021 blockbuster, Jathi Ratnalu. The movie stars an amazing trip of Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. Made with the sole intention of comedy, it never deviates from the theme. Jathi Ratnalu is surely one of the Ratnalu in the genre of comedies. The cult classic is a 2-hour long journey of laughter, that one might not be able to get over with.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video