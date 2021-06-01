R. Madhavan is described as the only actor to have achieved pan-India appeal. Be it Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Hindi, this versatile actor has got an all-round appeal to get along with any audience. A sincere and hardworking person he was since his nascent age, Madhavan developed the art of discipline during his days at the NCC cadets. Beginning his career as a portfolio creator for a modelling agency, Madhavan shot to fame with Mani Ratnam’s film Alaipayuthey in 2000 and went on to do many more blockbuster movies. Since then, Madhavan has been a recipient of various accolades including the Best Actor Award at the Filmfare, IIFA and SIIMA award ceremonies.

Since his tryst with bilingual films, Madhavan has been experimenting with his works. He recently directed the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. This film is said to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and English. The Nambi Effect will be based on the life of Nambi Narayan, who is a scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). What turns the film into an eagerly awaited plot is that the scientist was accused of espionage.

While we await Madhavan’s upcoming release, we must reminisce about his spectacular performances on his 51st birthday. In tune with his birthday celebration, here are 9 must watch films of the actor.

#1. Maara

Maara is a Tamil language romantic film adapted from the Malayalam film Charlie. The film has been highly acclaimed for its cohesion, screenplay and background score. The film that was announced to release in 2018, only materialised in 2021. The film revolves around a restoration architect who comes to a coastal village in Kerala with plans to avoid marriage. On her pursuit, she meets Mara (Madhavan) a free-spirited traveller and a sketcher. With both of them finding equal grounds, the film is a must-watch to see the story unravel.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

#2. Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is a 2017 neo-noir action thriller starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film is inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pichisi. The story revolves around a police inspector who sets out to crack down and kill a gangster. Unique to its roots, the film doesn’t encourage violence and seeks change in perception to transform evil into good. Vikram Vedha was the recipient of four Filmfare awards amongst many.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#3. Saala Khadoos

Saala Khadoos is a 2016 sports drama film featuring Madhavan as a boxing coach. The film had a simultaneous release in Tamil and Hindi. While the Hindi version was called Saala Khadoos, the Tamil version was released as Irudhi Suttru. Both of them were critically acclaimed both by fans and critics alike. The film aims at weeding out politics in boxing and bringing in transparency in the sport.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

#4. Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Tanu Weds Manu Returns is an Indian romantic comedy that is a sequel to the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu. In addition to the initial film, the film features Kangana Ranaut as a Haryanvi athlete. While the first part told the story of life before marriage, the second part depicts the story after marriage. The role that Madhavan played received worldwide critical acclaim, and became one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

#5. Anbe Sivam

What happens when an Actor turns into a writer? Legendary actor blossomed the idea of Anbe Sivam, and also joined along with Madhavan as the key protagonist. The film attempts to take on the theme of communism, atheism and altruism and depicts Hassan’s humanist views. The film was nominated for several Filmfare awards and won the Special Jury Award at the 51stFilmfare Awards South in 2014.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

#6. 3 Idiots

3 Idiots is a coming-of-age comedy-drama based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Points Someone. The film revolves around the friendship of three Indian engineering students and delivers a satirical take on social pressures. With a critical take on the education system, the film is narrated through parallel dramas, one in the present and another 10 years in the past. The film was the highest-grossing film in the opening week of its release and a recipient of various accolades including three national awards.

Where to watch: Netflix

#7. Paarthale Paravasam

Paarthale Paravasam was directed by K. Balachander who had completed 100 feature films. The film casts Madhavan as a doctor and features Lawrence Raghavendra and Sneha in other key roles. The film tells the story of a couple going through a breakup after her husband is exposed to having an extramarital affair. The film aims to show the introduction of love and interest in couples.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

#8. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which translates to I want to stay in your heart is a Hindi language romantic film, remade from the Tamil film Minnale. The film which stars Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, is described as a cult classic over the years. The film revolves around a love story that escalates to a rivalry between Madhavan and a young man settled in the United States.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#9. Alaipayuthey

Alaipayuthey is described as an evergreen film of Mani Ratnam. This 2000 Tamil Language romantic film stars Madhavan and Shalini in the lead. This film marks the Tamil debut of the versatile actor Madhavan. The film revolves around the plot of differentiating tradition from contemporary trends. The film also explores the tension between a married couple who elope to lead an idealistic life on their own terms. It is widely considered one of the best films Madhavan has done in his career.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime