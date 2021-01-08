The second Friday of 2021 is already here and so are a handful of new movies and series on OTT platforms. Trying to make hay of the Friday tradition, here are a couple of exciting movies and web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and MX Player today.

#1 Maara

The official Tamil remake of the much-loved Malayalam film Charlie, Maara has made its way to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath as the leads, this Dhilip Kumar directorial has already been receiving decent reviews on social media. Pick this one if you’re looking to treat yourself to some enjoyable drama this weekend.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Bullets

Starring Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna in lead roles, Bullets is the story of two girls who try to thwart an illegal arms/weapons deal between two countries. As per the official synopsis, “On the quest to gather evidence, a mishap occurs and the duo is suddenly up against an influential politician. Will they get arrested, will they get killed or will they be able to complete their mission?”

Where to watch: MX Player

#3 Lupin

Coming from the director of ‘Now You See Me’, Lupin is a Netflix Original Series that is a retelling of the famous French story based on Arsène Lupin, a fictional gentleman thief and master of disguise. Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, the series’ protagonist looks to avenge his father, for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Where to watch: Netflix

#4 Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5)

A favourite to many, Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons is an underrated pick from Netflix’s coveted lineup of docuseries. The series follows journalist Raphael Rowe as he endures life at some of the toughest prisons in the world. As the series will soon be back with the fifth season, we gear up to witness Rowe’s hardships and experiences behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland, and South Africa.

Where to watch: Netflix