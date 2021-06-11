Vizag has an abundance of foodies and also, various restaurants offering a variety of flavours that can satiate the hunger of these food enthusiasts. This coastal city houses all kinds of flavours, from traditional Indian cuisine to Arabic food to some Italian delicacies. No matter what your taste buds like, Vizag doesn’t fail in satisfying them. In a pre-lockdown world, it used to be a weekly/monthly habit of people in Vizag to have restaurant food at their homes on Sunday, either by delivery or takeaway. But the onset of lockdown, due to the second wave of Covid-19, has again curbed our outings. People are having to stay at their homes and cook themselves.

But weekends call for a change in the menu, don’t they? Sunday, of all the days, is the day to relax. So, sit back, binge-watch the latest OTT release, and enjoy a Sunday full of scrumptious food. Yo! Vizag lists some of the Sunday delivery/takeaway options available in Vizag, that you can get through Swiggy, Zomato or by ringing up the restaurant.

#1 An Intercontinental Delight

Where: WelcomHotel, Devee Grand Bay

Every Sunday, WelcomHotel Devee Grand Bay in Vizag offers a variety of delicacies for you to enjoy. Grand Bay provides both vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian options for you to choose from. The Sunday Feast includes four starters, three main courses, two staple Indian breads and four desserts.

The mouth-watering, delicious feasts can serve up to 2-3 people per Sunday Feast order, claimed by the restaurant. Be it Indian food or some Oriental cuisine that you’re in the mood for, Grand Bay can satisfy your hunger pangs. The price range starts at Rs 1,099 for Vegetarian and Rs 1,299 for the Non-Vegetarian platter.

Order for the Sunday special can even be made by calling the takeaway desk at +91-9100978361. The menu for The Sunday Feast changes every Sunday in order to keep your taste buds happy.

#2 When It’s a Biryani Sunday

Where: The Park

The Park hotel now offers a Sunday special pot of Biryani ‘Sunday Funday Pot Biryani’ on their menu. Inclusive of earthy tones, the exquisite taste of the Biryani is the perfect dish to have with your family on Sunday. The Park offers pot biryani in a wide delicious range to choose from- chicken, mutton, prawn, as well as saffron biryani (vegetables).

The ‘Sunday Funday Pot Biryani’ includes two starters, one dessert and other accompaniments. The Pot Biryani, as claimed by the restaurant, serves 2-3 persons.

You can book your Sunday’s Pot Biryani by contacting them on +91-9100106776.

#3 A Family Brunch on Sunday

Where: The Eatery, Four Points By Sheraton

The Eatery in Vizag provides a range of multi-cuisine treats to choose from and as its Sunday special, the restaurant provides the ‘Famous Four Points Brunch’. The brunch menu offers a voluptuous variety of gourmet to indulge in – a total of 18 varieties. The Sunday brunch is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian alternatives. The eighteen flavoursome appetizers include dishes from various cuisines of the world.

The non-vegetarian box starts at Rs 1,199 and provides 1 chef special soup, 2 chef special veg starters, 2 chef special non-veg starters,2 salads, raita, 2 chef-special veg main courses, 2 chef-special non-veg main courses, 2 flavoured rice, 1 dal, 1 Indian bread, 2 desserts.

The vegetarian option starts at Rs 1,099 and includes 1 chef special soup, 4 chef special veg starters, 2 salads, raita, 4 chef-special veg main course, 2 flavoured rice, 1 dal, 1 Indian bread, and 2 desserts.

Your Four Points Brunch can be ordered by contacting the restaurant on +91-8374145679/8913051111.

#4 Luxury In-A-Box

Where: The Kava, Fairfield by Marriott

This luxurious restaurant serves a wide variety of luscious dishes. During the lockdown, the restaurant offers weekend special meals. Called the ‘Marriott Bonvoy on Wheel Weekend Meal Box’, it is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants. With a promise of “flavouring your Sunday in the most delicious way”, the “Marriott on Wheels” box includes twelve items that can serve two per box.

The box includes 2 varieties of starters, 1 Indian bread, 1 dal, 2 curries, 1 fry, 1 flavoured rice, 1 plain rice, 1 salad, 1 raita, 2 sweets plus accompaniments. The price range for the box starts from Rs 599 for the vegetarian option, and Rs 699 for the non-vegetarian.

The Sunday special can be ordered in Vizag by calling at +91-9182361009.

#5 For A Kebab-licious Sunday

Where: R&G at Home, Hotel Greenpark

The R&G restaurant provides a special meal box at the time of the pandemic. The “R&G Box” and Biryani & Kebab combo contains flavoured delicacies in four different variants. The vegetarian option consists of 4 starters, Veg Biryani, Veg curry, Dal, 2 Indian breads, raita/salad, 2 sauces with 2 desserts.

Meanwhile, the non-vegetarian variant comes with 4 starters, Chicken biryani, Mutton Curry, Dal, 2 Indian breads, Raita/Salad, 2 Sauces and 2 Desserts.

The restaurant also provides special Biryani and Kebab Combos, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The vegetarian special includes 2 Kebabs, Vegetable Biryani, Raita/Salad, 2 Sauces, 1 Deserts, 1 Pepsi. The non-vegetarian consists of 2 Kebabs, Chicken biryani, Raita/Salad, 2 Sauces, 1 Deserts, 1 Pepsi.

The vegetarian R&G box costs Rs 550, whereas the non-vegetarian box costs Rs 700. For the Special Biryani and Kebab combo, the vegetarian package costs Rs 399 and the non-vegetarian Rs 499.

The Special box can be ordered online via Swiggy and Zomato or by calling at +91-9177729090

So what are you waiting for? Take a break from cooking on a Sunday and enjoy these delicious lunch delivery/takeaway options in Vizag.