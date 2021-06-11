As the web series trend continues to grow in India, OTT platforms are turning into a safe space for filmmakers to exhibit their creative freedom and give the viewers some really intriguing content. Gone are the days when every show had a hero, a heroine and a villain, with the hero beating the villain in the end. No, the web series of today are much more niche and have characters that are grey rather than black-and-white. Such is the case with villains in the web series that we watch nowadays on our OTT platforms.

That said, there are many web series on Indian OTT platforms where the villain outshines the protagonist. Villains of today have become much more relatable to the audiences and have humane traits to them. Villains like Gabbar from Sholay and Mogambo from Mr. India thrived in the past but today’s audience wants a villain that they can understand.

Here are some villains in Indian web series that stole the show and made us watch these series on OTT platforms.

#1 Munna Tripathi, Mirzapur

Portrayed by: Divyenndu

Munna Tripathi is the quintessential Bollywood hero gone wrong. He constantly feels entitled, often makes a joke of himself and is mostly psychotic. But he is highly unpredictable and that’s what makes him such a great villain.

When the season 3 of Mirzapur was announced, the most-asked question was about “whether Munna will ascend to the throne of Mirzapur.” That question was answered with his death in the finale and it is now intriguing to see how a Munna-less Season 3 of Mirzapur will fare.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Ganesh Gaitonde, Sacred Games

Portrayed by: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Almost all villains think themselves to be the best. Some go further and believe that they are Godly. Ganesh Gaitonde is one such person. While Saif Ali Khan’s performance was outstanding in this Netflix series, Nawaz’s Gaitonde took the show to international fame and success.

This crime lord from Mumbai with a god-complex is what will keep you hooked to this critically acclaimed show.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Hathoda Tyagi, Paatal Lok

Portrayed by: Abhishek Banerjee

While he may appear gruesome and dangerous, Hathoda Tyagi is not a villain in general terms. In fact, by the end of Season 1 of Paatal Lok, it was fairly established that he was not a bad person at all. This character doesn’t speak through the series and yet, he evokes fear in the eyes of the viewers.

But Hathoda Tyagi was a softie after all. He loves dogs and had a moral reason for committing those murders in school.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Raji, The Family Man (Season 2)

Portrayed by: Samantha Akkineni

When Samantha Akkineni was announced as the main antagonist of the highly anticipated Season 2 of The Family Man, everyone was intrigued as to what her role would be and how she would fare in a Bollywood web series. Then, when the series premiered and her character appeared in the second season, it was immediately known that Rajyalakshmi Sekharan aka Raji would rally the audiences behind her, no matter what side she was on.

With a tragic backstory and a determined heart, Raji is one of the best villains to have graced the OTT web series space in recent times. So much so that when she was captured by Srikant and his team, many viewers were hoping that she would escape somehow. Truly, one of the best performances of Samantha’s career.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Shubh Joshi, Asur

Portrayed by: Vishesh Bansal (pre-teen), Amey Wagh

Amongst all the villains in the OTT web series arena, serial killers are the ones hated the most. They are outright evil, brutal and can do anything to achieve their objectives. Shubh Joshi is one such serial killer, who got into his evil ways right from his teenage years when his father used to torture him.

Asur is one of the underrated web series in India that everyone must watch on their OTT platforms. Especially, for this cold-blooded serial killer of a character who keeps you glued to your laptop screens.

Where to watch: Voot