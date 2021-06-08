In the world of good, evil prevails. Serial killers are such evil forces of society. The atmosphere of eeriness that occurred during those events is unforgettable. Horrific and dark accounts of such serial killings are spine-chilling. The question as to what leads individuals on such a killing spree led to the creation of a holistic study on their psychology. In most cases, childhood trauma or declining mental illness were the reasons. It also shed importance on the topic of mental illness. The old notion that the devil makes serial killers was nullified. Detailed descriptions of criminology were made available to the common man. Recently some of the famous cases of serial killers have been documented by various production houses. Here’s a list of thriller web series based on real-life serial killers.

List of best thriller web series based on real-life serial killers:

#1 Inside the Criminal Mind

Inside The Criminal Mind is a 4 episode long series. It takes a stand on different types of criminal activities and the psychology behind them. From Serial Killers to Cult Leaders like Charles Manson, the series digs deep into the world of criminology. Each episode of this series has a run time of about 48 minutes.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#2 Night Stalker – The Hunt For A Serial Killer

Night Stalker is the 2021 document series that talks about the serial killings in the 80s era in Los Angeles. Night Stalker, as the name suggests, is based on the story of the serial killer Richard Ramirez. The series takes on a brooding, dark yet interesting adventure, as they document chronologically, the events that lead to catching Richard. Apart from the interview process, the series presents a real-life representation with the original documents of the cases of the infamous Ramirez. He was convicted for more than 40 cases of murder and sexual assaults. The series is 4 episodes long, with a running time of 48 minutes each.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#3 Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Conversations With A Killer is a 4 episode long limited series. Each one-hour-long episode provides an insight into the actual documents, interview footage, and tapes of the notorious psychopath killer Ted Bundy. He confessed to 30 homicides of young women and girls. His true victim counts are still unknown. He committed violent and disturbing crimes. He even used to visit the bodies of his victims. Ted was himself a professional psychologist.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#4 Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer is a documentary series. The series is five episodes long, where victims of Ted Bundy revisit his crimes. They give in to a horrific reality behind surviving the most violent serial killer. He committed numerous crimes in the 70s era.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#5 I’ll Be Gone In The Dark

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark is the 2020 documentary series. Based on the cases of the Golden State Killer in California. He was convicted of 50 murders and 10 sexual assaults. The ongoing series is 7 episodes long.

Where To Watch – Disney+Hotstar

#6 The Jinx: Robert Durst

The Jinx is a 6 episode long documentary series on Robert Durst. Durst was a real estate agent, convicted for killing his wife and author Susan Burman. The episode is produced by Andrew Jarecki. It is said that Durst was so impressed after watching Jercki’s movie on him, that he decided to contact him.

Where To Watch – Disney+Hotstar

#7 The Confession Killer

The Confession Killer is a 5 episode long documentary series of 2019. Based on the story of Henry Lee Lucas. Lucas confessed to the police for committing more than 100 murders. His crimes spanned between the 60s and early 80s. Each episode of the series is 40-50 minutes long.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#8 The Mindhunter

The list of best thriller web series based on real-life serial killers is incomplete without this gem. The Mindhunter is a 2 seasons long web series directed by David Fincher. The series is based on the real-life development of Behavioural Science inside the FBI. The series features fictional representations of the actual interviews with some of the infamous serial killers like Ed Kemper, Charles Manson, etc. The series has a total of 19 episodes with a running time close to 50 minutes each. Mindhunter provides an insight into the criminal psychology of serial killers.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#9 The Serpent

Based on the real-life criminal Charles Sobhraj, The Serpent is a 2021 series. The series is 8 episode-long with a running time of 50-60 minutes. He had committed more than 20 murders of tourists in South Asia. Later he was caught by the Indian police.

Where To Watch – Netflix