Looking at the breezy mornings everyday in Vizag makes everyone want to go on a long drive to their favourite beach. It’s a daily habit for Vizagites to go for early morning walks, maybe some tea/coffee at RK Beach or a breakfast full of Dosa/Idli. If we want to hang out with friends, the Maggi Point at Rushikonda Beach is one of the most sought-after places in Vizag where young people, especially students, come together and have a plateful of Maggi by the beach. No matter what your empty belly desires in the morning, the various eateries in Vizag have some delicious food waiting for you.

But unfortunately, Covid-19 has put the brakes on all these habits. Now, we are stuck at our homes and missing these morning activities. Well, these places can be visited in the mornings even before the lockdown begins. Adapting to short-time business to earn their living during Covid-19, here are some of the food joints opening in the morning.

Maggi Point

Who doesn’t like to get served hot spicy Maggi at the beachside? Line of Maggie points at RUSHIKONDA Beach serving egg, veg and chicken Maggi are one of the best chill-out spots during Covid-19. Enjoy the beach weather with a plate of Maggi.

Filter Coffee

RK Beach is one of the best places in Vizag to catch the sunrise while having some scrumptious food early morning. And if you’re looking for some filter coffee to wash the food down with, then, take a walk to the beach road to have Kumbakonam Degree filter coffee which makes your day better to go with. Served strong coffee beside Kali Mata temple, Beach Road, this is one of the best places in Vizag for all coffee lovers.

Tea point

For all the chai lovers in Vizag, take a drive to all the viewpoints across the beach road to get your favourite variety of Chai from one of the many tea vendors. Sit at the viewpoint, take a cup of chai and chill for some time.

Dosa point/Millet Idli

Areas in beach road, MVP Colony, Siripuram, RTC Complex turn up early in the morning with hot dosas in different varieties. To taste a different variety, Vasen Poli near Pandurangapuram is here for food lovers, cooking millet idli served in Jackfruit leaves in a traditional way.