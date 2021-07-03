Standing tall amidst the top 7 contestants of Indian Idol 12, Shanmukha Priya has been making Vizag proud and winning the hearts of the judges and audience alike. Known for her exceptional operatic and yodeling skills, the 17-year-old loves to experiment with her performances to bring in a new flavour to the original tracks. In the upcoming episode, she will be seen proving her mastery over the art as Music Composer and Indian Idol judge Anu Malik puts her to the task.

The Indian Idol show is all set to celebrate the Monsoon Special Episode and here comes a short snippet from the episode. Unlike the usual promos that drop on every Saturday, this video has got something special for Shanmukha Priya’s fans. In the video, Anu Malik asks a pertinent question, “Do you know why Shanmukha Priya is so special?” Asking the question, he goes on to test her Sargam skills. While it is a general start in the beginning, basic notes soon turn into melodies. Nevertheless, Shanmukha Priya is able to match every note perfectly. In the end, Anu Malik compliments her by saying that he had seen numerous singers follow Sargam by writing but, never before had he witnessed someone sing Sargam at the pace Shanmukha Priya did.

The Monsoon Special Episode of Indian Idol 12 will also witness Shanmukha Priya sing the famous song Cham! Cham! Cham!. As usual, she got the attention of the judges and co-participants alike. One of the judges, Sonu Kakkar, also goes on to say, “We are so so so proud of you”. With her singing, the whole of the Indian Idol can’t resist but shake a leg and keep her beat.

The Monsoon Special episode of Indian Idol 12 will telecast at 9:30 PM this Sunday. You can watch it live on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv. Now that voting lines have opened, here’s how you can vote for your favorite Indian Idol contestant.