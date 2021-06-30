As the nation’s most-loved singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 has gotten hotter with subsequent eliminations in the past weeks, the special episode this weekend is full of fun and frolic with the arrival of the monsoons. The show will be celebrating the Monsoon Special episode, along with Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha. Like always, the contestants will strike the right chords in the viewer’s heart with their melodious voices. Contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble give their best at singing and successfully impress the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar, and Anu Malik. Their performances were also praises by the guest judges Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

Staying true to the theme of monsoons, at Anu Malik’s request, Arunita prepares some delicious Bhajiyas (fritters) for everyone on the sets to devour. Not only this, Sayli gets nostalgic about how she used to enjoy eating corn during rains with her friends. Fulfilling her wish, she becomes all smiles when she sees piping hot corn, and together, everyone enjoys munching on it.

Talking about donning the chef’s hat and making some tasty Bhajiyas, Arunita shares, “Monsoon is a season to enjoy piping hot Bhajiyas along with tea. When Anu Malik sir requested me to make some Bhajiyas for everyone, I was more than happy to do so. At first, I was nervous but when everyone passed compliments and praised my Bhajiya making skills, I was the happiest. All of us had a great time shooting for this episode and enjoying some tasty Bhajiyas mid-shoot.”

Enjoying her favourite monsoon food on the Indian Idol 12 sets this weekend, Contestant Sayli says, “I love the monsoons. And, what I enjoy even more is eating garam garam bhutta. We used to go to Marine lines and eat there. I’d sit down with my mother and eat bhutta while having random conversations with her about anything and everything. It was even more fun enjoying bhuttas with everyone on the Indian Idol 12 sets.”

Indian Idol 12 information desk:

Season 12 of this singing-reality show has witnessed 9 eliminations, as of Wednesday. While it was Anjali Gaikwad who got eliminated in the second week of June, the subsequent week saw the elimination of Sawai Bhatt. On a whole, the show has witnessed 9 eliminations, leaving us with the 7 contenders for the title. The top 7 contestants of Indian Idol 12 are Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Md. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, and Pawandeep Rajan.

The Monsoon Special episode of Indian Idol 12 will telecast at 9:30 PM this Sunday. You can watch it live on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv. Now that voting lines have opened, here’s how you can vote for your favourite Indian Idol contestant.