The upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 12 is themed ‘Dosti Special with Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy’, where all the participants are geared up to celebrate the iconic singers from the 90s era. Engaging in fun banter with the contestants, the special guests for the episode, veteran playback singers Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy, will be seen applauding the contestants for their power-packed performances. But the performance of Shanmukha Priya, in particular, got to singer Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Vizag’s supergirl, and one of the top six contestants, Shanmukha Priya gives an energetic performance on the late actress Sridevi’s hit song, ‘Hawa Hawai’. This song was originally sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy. Highly impressed with Shanmukha Priya’s performance, Kavita Krishnamurthy compliments her and also shares some trivia about the lyrics of the song.

#IdolShanmukhapriya ki iss zabardast performance par sab ho jayenge fidaa! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #FriendshipSpecial #IndianIdol2020 iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! pic.twitter.com/7ENF1ynhG2 — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 30, 2021

The singer was amazed by the skills of Shanmukha Priya. “What a performer, my God! I want to commend Indian Idol, what a gem you have found. It seems like she’s been performing for over 50 years now. Madam, you look as if you should be in Hollywood. You are an international artist. That’s what I feel.”

Responding to Ms. Krishnamurthy’s compliments, Shanmukha Priya says, “Receiving such comments from Kavita Ma’am made my day, actually my whole life. Her comments were more like blessings to me. Coming directly from her, means a lot. Kavita Ma’am is so humble and singing her song and that too ‘Hawa Hawai’, was a challenge. I’m glad that everyone enjoyed it, especially her”.

Talking about the lyrics, and the recording of the song ‘Hawa Hawai’, Kavita Krishnamurthy shares that initially there were only four words that were composed for the intro of the song – ‘Assi-Tussi’, and ‘Lassi-Pissi’. Out of the blue came Javed Saab and said ‘Mumbasa’ should be the last word. This was how the beautiful intro was put together.

With this performance, Shanmukha Priya's contention for the Indian Idol 12 title is growing ever so strong. Indian Idol 12 telecasts every weekend on Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 PM.