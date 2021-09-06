With the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) returning to sets after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned in releasing their new projects. The next-in-line is the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger. And everyone’s waiting for this movie to release. But in the meanwhile, the Arjun Reddy star has fulfilled the promise he made to Shanmukha Priya on the Indian Idol stage by having her sing a song for Liger.

Recently, on an episode of Indian Idol 12, Vijay Deverakonda had sent his special wishes to Shanmukha Priya for the finale. In that video message, he had announced that whether Shanmukha Priya wins the title or not, she will come to Hyderabad and sing a song in his next film. Now, Vijay has fulfilled his promise. Announcing this on Twitter, Liger producer Charmme Kaur shared on Twitter a video of Shanmukha Priya meeting Vijay Deverakonda and recording a song for Liger. She captioned her tweet, “Amazing gesture #LigerPromise Fulfilled by @TheDeverakonda. Making the DREAM Come True & Welcoming #ShanmukhaPriya for a song in #Liger.”

Liger is a pan-India romantic sports action film. It is simultaneously being shot in Telugu and Hindi while being dubbed in three other languages. Alongside Vijay, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will play the female lead. The movie also features Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ramya Krishna, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Abdul Quadir Amin, and Getup Srinu in prominent roles.

The film is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Liger was initially slated to have a theatrical release on 9 September 2021 but has now been postponed. The shooting of the movie was set to be complete at an earlier date. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a delay in the shoot, leading to a change in the release date.

Liger Buzz

There was a strong buzz that former American professional boxer, Mike Tyson had been roped in to play a cameo in the film. However, there has been no official update from the makers regarding the same.

Legends in the film industry have been speaking repeatedly about the pre-climax of Liger. The rumours go that a character will be introduced during the pre-climax that will change the course of the film.

About The Lead

Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a kickboxer in Liger. For this, he underwent a dramatic physical transformation and took martial arts training in Thailand. Not much has been revealed about Ananya Pandey’s character in the movie.

You can watch Shanmukha Priya record her song for Liger here: