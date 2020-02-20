Ananya Panday joins Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagannadh’s next

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is the latest to join Vijay Deverakonda for his upcoming film, being directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film, which is reportedly titled ‘Fighter’, is touted to come as an action entertainer and is being bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta.

The dashing director took to Twitter to welcome the starlet on board. “Happy to welcome on board gorgeous Ananya Panday for our pan India venture with my hero Vijay Deverakonda, produced by Karan Johar, Charmme, Apoorva Mehta. Having fun directing this cool venture,” he shared.

Couldn’t be more excited to join a pan – India film😊Thank you @purijagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set😊#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda https://t.co/JKQWJ2pOgr — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) February 20, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday welcomed each other into the respective film industries.

Ananyaa 🤗❤ And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries 🤘🏼 https://t.co/5LbWZwhutf — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 20, 2020

Ananya Panday was recently awarded the Filmfare for Best Debut in Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer. The film is tipped to come as a Telugu-Hindi bilingual and also have releases in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Deverakonda will be keen on striking form with the film given his recent debacle with World Famous Lover.