CISF constable allegedly kills self at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

A constable from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), working at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, passed away after allegedly shooting himself. Identified as Sadu Satish, the constable was thirty years old at the time of death. As per police reports, he is survived by his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old son who currently live in the CISF colony.

Reports suggest that Satish, a native of Rampapeta village in Srikakulam, had resumed his work in the Steel Plant after his brother’s wedding. The CISF constable was on a 10-day leave for the wedding and returned to work on Tuesday. He was assigned to work at watchtower no.11 inside the Steel Plant on Tuesday night. As usual, the patrolling staff had come to take stock of the situation around 12 AM. When they returned an hour later, they found no trace of Satish. When the team set out to look for him, they found him lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the top of the watchtower.

Upon being alerted, CI Satyanarayana Reddy, along with other higher officials, reached the location immediately, when the constable was deemed dead. The police have found no suicide note at the location while it is said that the CISF constable shot himself using his service weapon. The cops have registered a case, and the cause of suicide is being investigated in Visakhapatnam.