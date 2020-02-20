No parking fee at commercial establishments in Vizag: GVMC issues orders

The scrapping of the parking fee at commercial establishments in Vizag is expected to soon be a reality with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal corporation (GVMC) issuing orders to this effect.

As per the orders, citizens will not be charged any fee for a parking duration of less than half an hour. A parking duration of up to 60 minutes will attract no amount either given the vehicle owners make any purchase at the establishment. In the case where the vehicle is parked for over an hour, no fee will be charged if the purchase made is valued above the parking fee.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana wrote, “No parking charges in commercial establishments

Below 30 Min- No fee

30-59 Min- No fee on any purchase

Above 1 hour- No fee on the purchase of anything more than parking fee.

GVMC issues orders. Let’s decongest #Vizag roads Let’s park our vehicles in parking places.”

The Commissioner added that the GVMC has issued orders following the High Court order and Municipal Corporation Act.

— Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) February 20, 2020

“A ll the public places like markets will continue with parking fee. For two reasons – the amount will be used for the public and they are on public lands. Whereas private establishments have shown designated parking space at the time of building permission,” she said while replying to a user.

Responding to a few more queries from the citizens, the Vizag Municipal Commissioner further clarified that parking would not be charged at movie theatres and shopping malls as well.