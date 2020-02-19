50,000 IT jobs to be created in Visakhapatnam: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Commerce, Information Technology, Skill Development, and Training said that about 50,000 IT jobs will be created in Visakhapatnam in the near future.

Speaking at a meeting held with CEOs of IT companies at the Millennium Towers in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the Minister said, “In addition to the existing IT companies, there is a need for more firms to establish a presence in Visakhapatnam. If the number of companies increases, employment opportunities will be created for about 50,000 unemployed youth. In this regard, the concerned departments have been asked to chalk out plans. The government will also release incentives to those coming forward to invest.”

Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao stated that the State Government is willing to provide all the basic infrastructure, including electricity, roads, water, and transport, to the IT sector. Mentioning that the State Government is committed to the development of IT in Visakhapatnam, the Minister said that more IT companies should be set up in the city to provide jobs for local students in Visakhapatnam. He further advised that the IT firms must meet the management of colleges and suggest the courses that are required to be included in the curriculum for the present-day IT.

On Tuesday, Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy opined that the UNIDO-DPIIT initiative for inclusive and sustainable industrialisation in Visakhapatnam is a step in the right direction. Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Mr Reddy said that the move will translate to growth for all and percolates to improve the living standards of all