The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Department for Promotion of Industrial and Internal Trade (DPIIT), on Tuesday, launched an initiative for the inclusive and sustainable industrialisation of Visakhapatnam. Speaking at the event, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Commerce, Information Technology, Skill Development and Training, said that the initiative to Visakhapatnam as a sustainable industrialised city is a step in the right direction.

“Visakhapatnam is an industrial city and port paradise. It contributes about 14% to the State’s GDP fostered by sectors like textiles, electronics, metallurgy, and engineering. The district is also home to industries such as oil refinery, zinc, fertilizers, steel, dredging, heavy engineering, shipbuilding and power generation. Visakhapatnam is also home to Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) – A unique, integrated apparel supply chain city spread over 1,000 acres.

I am confident that the UNIDO-DPIIT initiative for inclusive and sustainable industrialisation in Visakhapatnam will translate to growth for all and percolates to improve the living standards of all and benefits should be shared equitably. The Govt of A.P would extend best efforts and support in taking initiative forward including this fact-finding mission,” the Minister said at the launch of the UNIDO-DPIIT initiative in Visakhapatnam.

He also shared how the State Government is working towards strengthening the MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh. “With ‘YSR Navodayam’ Scheme, thousands of MSMEs are benefitting from the one-time restructuring of loans, a much-required lifeline for small industrial units. We are also contemplating on incentivising the performance of MSMEs for evolutions of MSMEs in our new policy for

industrial development & export promotion 2020-25,” he said.

The DPIIT, Government of India had earlier informed the UNIDO of its final approval of the UNIDO India Country Programme (CP) 2018-2022. In its approval, the DPIIT requested UNIDO to give special consideration to benefit, through the CP, the six pilot districts under the central government assignment to DPIIT, respectively: Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).