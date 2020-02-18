The Andhra Pradesh State Government’s Disha Act has fetched interest across the nation, given its ambition to punish the atrocities against women and children in just 21 days. In order to study the act, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will soon be visiting Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Anil Deshmukh informed that he will be visiting Andhra Pradesh on 20 February to know more about the Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act, which aims at obtaining speedy verdicts in the cases of crimes against women and children.

महिलांवरील अत्याचारांचे गुन्हे जलद गतीने चालवून निकाल मिळण्यासाठी आंध्र प्रदेशने केलेल्या ‘दिशा’ कायद्याची माहिती घेण्यासाठी दि. 20 फेब्रुवारी रोजी हैद्राबादला जाण्याचे निश्चित केले आहे.@OfficeofUT @AjitPawarSpeaks @PawarSpeaks @NCPspeaks @DGPMaharashtra @supriya_sule

— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) February 17, 2020

It may be noted that of-late, the Maharashtra State Government has been criticised for the atrocities being committed against women in the State. In this regard, the Maharashtra Home Minister had expressed interest in visiting Andhra Pradesh and understanding the Disha Act.

Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought the Centre’s support to the State’s Disha Act.

Earlier this month, CM Jagan inaugurated the first Disha Police Station of Andhra Pradesh in Rajahmundry. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Disha Police Stations will reduce crimes against women in the State.