CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates the first Disha Police Station in Andhra Pradesh

Less than three months after the horrific rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, the first ‘Disha’ Police Station of Andhra Pradesh has been inaugurated in Rajahmundry. This move comes in line with the Disha Act of the Andhra Pradesh State Government.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday, inaugurated the first Disha Police Station. These stations focus on rendering speedy justice for victims (women and children) of harassment, sexual assault, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and Disha Act, 2019.

The new police stations – soon to be set up in 17 other parts of the State, are going to be equipped with mobile kits to collect medical and scientific evidence. A counsellor will also be available round the clock at the station to help those who approach the police.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister said that the Disha Police Stations will reduce crimes against women in the State. AP Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Home Minister Mekathota Sucharita, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswarup were also present at the event along with other high-level ministers and officials.

Earlier, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer M Deepika and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dr. Kritika Shukla and were appointed as Special Officers for implementing the Disha Act.

On the night of 27 November 2019, a veterinary doctor was brutally raped and murdered in the Shamshabad area of Hyderabad. The four accused were nabbed by the police soon after. As per the police statements, all four of them were gunned down in December 2019, as they tried to escape during a crime reconstruction procedure.