Solo Brathuke So Better, starring Sai Dharam Tej as the protagonist, has been filming in Vizag over the past 20 days. On Saturday, after shooting a few key scenes at Kailasagiri, the film’s unit arranged for a press meet at the Fishing Harbour in the city.

Speaking to the media, Sai Dharam Tej said that Vizag is a beautiful city and shooting here is a pure delight. “It’s a special experience as this is the first time I’m shooting for a film in Vizag. Many prime locations in the city have been used for shooting key sequences in our movie”, the actor said. Sharing about the film, the actor said that although Solo Brathuke So better is the director’s debut film, he’s putting in best efforts. He hoped that the film will appeal to the audience from all walks of life.

At the press conference, the director said that he’d written the story based on his personal experience. He further informed that they will be filming in Vizag for a few more days.

Earlier this month, several fans made their way to the Beach Road where Sai Dharam Tej filmed for a crucial sequence in Solo Brathuke So Better. The stretch from NTR Statue to The Gateway Hotel was jammed for a brief period, as the crowd thronged the shooting spot to catch a glimpse of him.

Directed by Subbu, Solo Brathuke So Better is all touted to come as a romantic entertainer. Featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh as the main leads, the Telugu flick is being produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC). The film is slated to hit the screens on 1 May 2020.