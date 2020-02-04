Actor Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film, Solo Brathuke So Better, has set Vizag abuzz. The film’s unit has been shooting in the city for a while now to give the fans plenty to cheer about.

While it was GITAM (Deemed to be University) that was the centre of attraction a few weeks ago, Monday witnessed fervent fans flock the Beach Road as Sai Dharam Tej filmed for a key sequence in Solo Brathuke So Better. The stretch from NTR Statue to The Gateway Hotel was jammed for a brief period with the crowd thronging the shooting spot to catch a glimpse of its favourite actor.

Sai Dharam Tej also lit up the recent Excellence Meet at GITAM. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared, “Visited GITAM to attend their fest the other day. What an enthusiastic set of youngsters! Had a lot of fun watching the dance performances! GITAM Vizag, you guys are awesome.”

Visited GITAM to attend their fest the other day. What an enthusiastic set of youngsters!

Had a lot of fun watching the dance performances! #GEM2K20 GITAM Vizag ,You guys are awesome! pic.twitter.com/HibceHRyi6 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 2, 2020

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, B Bapineedu, the presenter of Solo Brathuke So Better, shared, “Vizag has some incredibly scenic spots to shoot. The people are extremely welcoming and always give a warm reception. We have been filming in the city for over two weeks now. Be it the enthusiasm of the students at GITAM or the love from the fans while shooting here at the Beach Road, the experience has been truly memorable.”

Being directed by debutant Subbu, Solo Brathuke So Better is touted to come as a romantic entertainer. Starring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh as the main leads, the film is being produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC). The music is being composed by Thaman S. Marking Valentine’s Day, the trailer of Solo Brathuke So Better is expected to be released on 15 February while the film is slated to hit the screens on 1 May 2020.