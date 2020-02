From yesteryear leading ladies including Ramya Krishnan, Shobana Pillai, and Kushboo Sundar to actresses of the current generation Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, and Aishwarya Rajesh, a total of eleven women have replicated the beautiful paintings of the legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma for a photoshoot. Shot by photographer G Venkat Ram, the pictures were captured for NAAM Charitable Trust to celebrate the spirit of Indian womanhood. Notably, one of the timeless poses was also portrayed by one of NAAM’s beneficiaries.

Sporting similar clothes and jewellery, the actresses recreated the original paintings of Ravi Varma from the 19th century. Samantha took to Instagram and shared her picture in which she sports the avatar of a woman holding a fruit. “Always the best working with you @venkatramg… recreating Ravi Varma’s work for NAAM. So glad I could be a part of this meaningful project. Thank you,” she mentioned in the caption.

Replicating the Rani of Kurupam, one of the most iconic paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, Shruti Hassan channels her inner royalty with a dash of nonchalance. “Such an incredible experience shooting for this and such an honour to be associated with this cause!! Thank you Suhasini Akka for making me a part of something memorable”, the actress wrote.

The photographer took to Instagram and shared his work comparing with the original paintings of Ravi Varma. Through this series, Mr. Ram brought the beauty and opulence of the timeless paintings of Ravi Varma.