From World Famous Lover to Bhoot: Top movies to look out for in February

Telugu moviegoers are in for another line up of exciting movies after an entertaining Sankranthi with Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurammulo. Here’s a list of upcoming movies in February:

Movies to look forward to in February:

1. Birds of Prey

BIRDS OF PREY – Official Trailer 1

Centered around the troubled story between The Joker and Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey has huge expectations ahead of its release. Starring a diverse cast featuring Margot Robbie, Ali Wong and Steven Williams, the movie has already been trending for its trailer and first look.

Date of Release: 7 February 2020.

2. Jaanu

Jaanu Trailer – Sharwanand, Samantha | Premkumar | Dil Raju

The Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer has gathered much appreciation for its trailer and latest track Oohale. Jaanu is a remake of the Tamil hit 96 and hopes to garner the same adulation as the original.

Date of Release: February 7, 2020

3. World Famous Lover

#WorldFamousLover Teaser | Vijay Deverakonda | RaashiKhanna|Catherine|IzabelleLeite|AishwaryaRajesh
Presenting #WorldFamousLover Teaser
Movie: World Famous Lover
Banner: Creative Commercials
Presents: K.S. Rama Rao
Producer: K.A. Vallabha
Director: K. Kranthi Madhav
Music: Gopi Sundar
Starring: Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh
Editor: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

Vijay Deverakonda’s next – World Famous Lover features four individual stories. Starring Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Izabelle Leite the flick seems like it would make for an interesting watch.

Date of Release: February 14 2020

4. Love Aaj Kal 2

Love Aaj Kal – Official Trailer | Kartik, Sara, Randeep, Arushi | Imtiaz Ali | Dinesh Vijan | 14 Feb

Starring the spirited Sara Ali Khan and Karthik Aryan, Love Aaj Kal is among the much-awaited releases in Bollywood this season. The young actors hope to bring the magic back, with Director Imtiaz Ali calling the shots.

Date of Release: 14 February 2020

5. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship | OFFICIAL TRAILER | Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar | Bhanu Pratap Singh

The horror movie from Dharma Productions is set on a haunted ship starring the talented Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. The trailer has gathered much attention already.

Date of Release: February 21 2020.

6. Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer | Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena G, Gajraj R, Jitu K|21 February 2020
Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai present a Colour Yellow Production presenting the official trailer for the movie "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". This upcoming bollywood film is starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu K, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh.

The celebrated combination of Ayushmaan Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao is back with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. This time, Ayushmaan addresses homophobia in Indian society. The trailer has opened to a thumping response from the audience.

Date of Release: 21 February 2020.

7. Thappad

THAPPAD TRAILER: Taapsee Pannu | Anubhav Sinha | Bhushan Kumar | Releasing 28 February 2020
Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks Production presents the official trailer of upcoming bollywood movie of 2020 'Thappad' starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles. The film is directed By Anubhav Sushila Sinha and is produced by Bhushan Sudesh Kumar , Krishan Krishna Kumar and Anubhav Sushila Sinha.

Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu addresses the issue of domestic violence in marriage. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie has already been in the news for being called as an antidote to Kabir Singh.

Date of Release: 28 February 2020.