Watch | Teaser of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer World Famous Lover

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be hitting the screens with World Famous Lover. Written and directed by Kranthi Madhav, the love saga stars four actresses Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. Bringing the curtains down on the wait, the makers released the teaser, much to the delight of the star’s fans. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Vijay Deverakonda shared the teaser of World Famous Lover.



The teaser showcases Vijay Deverakonda as a passionate and pained lover, and has garnered over 4 lakh views on YouTube within an hour of being uploaded. The film, produced by KA Vallabha, is being presented by KS Rama Rao, under the banner of Creative Commercials, while Gopi Sundar has composed the tunes.

Scheduled to hit the screens on 14 February, marking the Valentine’s Day, World Famous Lover will be the first release of Vijay Deverakonda in 2020. The actor’s previous release, Dear Comrade, couldn’t quite live up to the expectations at the box office despite winning critical acclaim. Devrakonda is also slated to work with Puri Jagannadh under the banners Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies.

Watch World Famous Lover teaser here: