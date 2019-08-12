Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh to join hands for their next film

Bringing an end to speculations, it has officially been confirmed that director Puri Jagannadh and actor Vijay Deverakonda will soon be joining hands for their next film. The film is set to be bankrolled by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh under the banners Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Charmme Kaur wrote, “It’s official. PC proudly announces our next project with one n only Vijay Deverakonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh. Lavanya Presentation..under the banner Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies. Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. More details coming soon.”

Ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wished Charmme Kaur for bringing Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda together for their next film. Taking to Twitter, Varma called the combination as “red hot” and predicted it would “burn” the box office.

WOWWWW @TheDeverakonda and @purijagan COMBO will be RED HOT .. it will BURN the BOXOFFICE..Congrats to @Charmmeofficial for being so amazingly ISSMART 💐💐💐 https://t.co/cGYOiXoUXw — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 12, 2019

Puri Jagannadh recently scored a hit with iSmart Shankar. The film, starring Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh, and Nidhhi Agerwal, struck a chord with the audience and emerged as a box office winner in the Telugu states.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, couldn’t quite set the cash registers ringing with his latest offering Dear Comrade. The film garnered mixed reviews from the onset and ended up eliciting a lukewarm response from the audience.