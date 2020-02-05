Sharwanand, Samantha light up Jaanu pre-release celebrations in Vizag

The pre-release celebrations of Jaanu turned out to be a memorable affair for many students at Raghu Engineering College in Vizag. Led by Sharwanand and Samantha, the film’s unit was given a rapturous welcome by the excited crowd that gathered despite the intermittent showers in the city on Tuesday.

Thankyou for the love #Raghuengineeringcollege ..my lucky charm ❤️ # Jaanuon7th https://t.co/qGT3xA9DwB — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 4, 2020

Until you came even we don’t know that this is the strength of our college 😁❤️ All the love for you Jaanu ❤️💞 pic.twitter.com/VY4PiKBALx — TejuSam 💞 (@tejuu_sam) February 4, 2020

It may be noted that in 2019, Samantha visited Raghu Engineering College as part of her promotions for Oh Baby in Vizag.

Later in the day, the pre-release celebrations of Jaanu were hosted by Sir CR Reddy Convocation Theatre, Andhra University. In addition to the main leads, the film’s producer ‘Dil’ Raju and director C Premkumar participated in the event.

Coming as the official remake of Tamil hit 96, Jaanu is set to hit the theatres on 7 February. Directed by C Premkumar, who had helmed the original version as well, the Telugu flick has been produced under the banner of Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. Interestingly, a major part of Jaanu has been shot in Vizag, with key flashback episodes being filmed at St. Aloysius’ Anglo-Indian High school.